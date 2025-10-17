Driver in crash that killed 8 family members released from jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The driver charged in a crash that killed eight family members heading shopping is out of jail.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Kane Hammock was released on bond on Thursday night. A judge previously set his bond at $98,000.

Hammock was charged with eight counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, one count of misdemeanor feticide and several traffic charges.

Georgia State Patrol says Hammock was driving an unregistered truck on Interstate 85 on Monday afternoon when he crashed, starting a chain reaction that involved several other cars.

A van carrying eight people, including five children, caught on fire during the crash. All of the people inside the car died from their injuries.

Family members identified the victims to Channel 2 Action News’ partner station, Univision, as:

Maribel Ramírez, 42

Darwin Ventura, 23

Kenia Ramírez, 22 and three months pregnant

Justin Ramírez, 16

Andy Ramírez, 14

Natali Ramírez, 11

Kayle, 4

Evan Ramírez, 3

Surviving family members have started a GoFundMe to help raise funds for funeral and other expenses.

