Driver charged in police chase that ended in deadly wrong-way crash with GA family

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is facing charges in a police chase and crash that led to the death of one person and caused major injuries to two more, including himself.

Matthew Allen Pickens, 44, from Calhoun was taken into custody in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Tuesday after being released from the hospital.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says Perkins started a chase last month when he nearly crashed a Mercedes into a patrol car.

Eventually, Pickens crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a Honda CRV carrying a Dade County family, the sheriff’s office said.

Pickens waived extradition on Wednesday morning and was extradited to Gordon County where he has been charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, fleeing and eluding police and several other traffic offenses.

He was hospitalized in the ICU. There is no word on the condition of the surviving victim.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Gordon County officials say this is the fourth time Pickens has been booked into the Gordon County Jail on traffic-related charges after arrests in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

