Man accused of driving with red and blue emergency lights, open container of alcohol

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Tennessee man was arrested late Monday in Habersham County for unauthorized use of emergency lights, an open container of alcohol and other charges, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

John Ross Vankouwenberg, 55, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, was driving a yellow Ford Mustang with flashing red and blue lights at a high rate of speed on U.S. 441/Ga. 15 toward Habersham County, the sheriff’s office said.. Deputies stopped him near Tom Arrendale Interchange.

Rabun County dispatchers had warned Habersham County deputies about the vehicle, leading to the traffic stop around 11:45 p.m.

Vankouwenberg faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during certain crimes, driving under the influence refusal, possession of an open alcohol container and unauthorized use of blue lights.

He was booked at the Habersham County Detention Center in Clarkesville following his arrest.

