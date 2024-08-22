Dream center Tina Charles becomes WNBA’s second all-time leading scorer

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles moved up on the WNBA’s all-time leading scorers list. She now holds the No. 2 spot after the Dream’s win over the Phoenix Mercury Wednesday night.

Charles scored a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter to pass Basketball Hall of Famer Tina Thompson. Mercury legend Diana Taurasi, who scored only three points in Wednesday’s game, still holds the record.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Charles finished the game with 12 points and 17 rebounds on the Dream’s 72-63 win at the Gateway Center Arena. Atlanta Dream General Manager Dan Padover called Charles’ game “truly timeless.”

“Having witnessed over 3,500 of Tina’s points firsthand what has always impressed me most is her consistency. From the moment she stepped into the league in 2010, Tina has been the ultimate competitor, pushing to give everything she had night in and night out,” he said. “Tina is obviously a once in a WNBA history talent but her ability to show up in every single game she played in is why she is reaching this historic WNBA milestone.”

TRENDING STORIES

Charles, a UConn star who was the No. 1 draft pick in 2010, signed with Atlanta as a free agency earlier this year after previous stints with the Connecticut Sun, Mercury, Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics.

So far this season, Charles is averaging 14 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

WNBA ALL-TIME LEADING SCORERS LIST

Diana Taurasi: 10,500 points * Tina Charles: 7,491 points * Tina Thompson: 7,488 points Tamika Catchings: 7,380 points Dewanna Bonner: 7,327 points * Candice Dupree: 6,895 points Cappie Pondexter: 6,811 points Sue Bird: 6,803 points Candace Parker: 6,574 points Katie Smith: 6,452 points

*notes active player

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Dream president sits down with Channel 2 to discuss sellouts, future of WNBA Channel 2′s Karyn Greer sat down with the Atlanta Dream’s president ahead of the Dream’s season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night.

©2024 Cox Media Group