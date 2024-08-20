Braves sign veteran third baseman days after Austin Riley fractured hand

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Braves have signed veteran third baseman Giovanny Urshela to a contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Atlanta needs some help at third base after star Austin Riley fractured his right hand over the weekend. Riley will miss 6-8 weeks which could sideline him for the rest of the season.

Urshela, who spent the first part of 2024 with the Detroit Tigers, likely slots in as the team’s starting third baseman for the remainder of the season.

Across 92 games with the Tigers, Urshela batted .243 with five home runs. Urshela’s best stretch of play in the MLB came between 2019 and 2021 with the New York Yankees.

The Braves have been ravaged by injuries all season. With Riley now sidelined, the Braves are missing arguably four of their five best players.

2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his left ACL and is out for the rest of the season, as is pitcher Spencer Strider, who had surgery on his right elbow.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies fractured his left wrist last month and could return in mid to late September.

As of Tuesday morning, the Braves are sitting at the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League and could use all the help they can get down the stretch of the season.

