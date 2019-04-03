Dramatic arrest of suspect connected to car theft captured on surveillance video

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained camera footage capturing the dramatic arrest of a robbery suspect.
A business owner in southwest Atlanta gave Channel 2's Christian Jennings surveillance video that shows an officer take down one of four men accused of robbing a valet worker at gunpoint at the Embassy Suites in Buckhead.
In the video, it appears the suspect initially tried to run away from the officer near a dumpster area and tried to resist when the officer got hold of him.
The officer was eventually able to get the man in handcuffs. Now, two of the suspects connected to the robbery are in custody.
