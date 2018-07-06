  • Cars trapped, roads blocked by flooding across Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Flooding on the downtown connector at I-75/I-85 Northbound near Freedom Parkway is causing heavy delays for the Friday afternoon commute. 

    GDOT video showed water up the the bumpers of cars that were trying to make their way under the flooded overpass. 

    Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across north Georgia Friday afternoon. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the area was experiencing heavy rain. 

    "There's really no place for that water to go, so it's really causing an issue," Burns said. 

    The water has now receded a bit, but heavy delays still remain in the area.

    The connector isn't the only place dealing with flooding. The Atlanta Fire Department warned of flooding on Northside Drive.

    On North Avenue, a water rescue is underway at Central Park Place. Crews say a person is stuck inside their vehicle after getting caught in flooded water.

