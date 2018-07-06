Cars trapped, roads blocked by flooding across Atlanta

ATLANTA - Flooding on the downtown connector at I-75/I-85 Northbound near Freedom Parkway is causing heavy delays for the Friday afternoon commute.
GDOT video showed water up the the bumpers of cars that were trying to make their way under the flooded overpass.
We are working to get more details for this developing story. Watch Channel 2 Action News and stay with WSBTV.com for updates.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across north Georgia Friday afternoon. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the area was experiencing heavy rain.
TRENDING STORIES:
- How are drivers responding to Georgia's new hands-free law?
- Man wanted in woman's disappearance turns himself in after being bitten by snake, deputies say
- Man stabbed to death after argument over beer, witnesses say
"There's really no place for that water to go, so it's really causing an issue," Burns said.
The water has now receded a bit, but heavy delays still remain in the area.
The connector isn't the only place dealing with flooding. The Atlanta Fire Department warned of flooding on Northside Drive.
Northside Drive near Jett Street. 2 lanes of Northside Drive NB blocked due to flooding. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/KOvL4uVTY4— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 6, 2018
On North Avenue, a water rescue is underway at Central Park Place. Crews say a person is stuck inside their vehicle after getting caught in flooded water.
#BREAKING: Water rescue underway on North Avenue, @ATLFireRescue confirms. LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News. https://t.co/KKwCKMvrGc pic.twitter.com/5wWhR8qKIR— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 6, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}