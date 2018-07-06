  • Showers, storms possible Friday afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It was a quiet and dry start to Friday but showers and storms are on the way.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of storms for your area, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    The rain will likely impact the afternoon commute. 

    [Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    “Plan for heavy downpours, lightning in some of the stronger storms, gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.

    Scattered storms will stick around through the evening, Walls said. 

    There is also dense fog in parts of metro Atlanta.


     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories