ATLANTA - It was a quiet and dry start to Friday but showers and storms are on the way.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of storms for your area, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The rain will likely impact the afternoon commute.
“Plan for heavy downpours, lightning in some of the stronger storms, gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
Scattered storms will stick around through the evening, Walls said.
Your AM commute = GREAT! Your PM commute = Not so great...Heavy downpours, lightning and in some of the stronger storms, small hail and gusty winds will be concerns. This is a snapshot of 6pm. Scattered storms will stick around through the evening. #gawx pic.twitter.com/4LP15Rh5Mn— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 6, 2018
There is also dense fog in parts of metro Atlanta.
Fog remains dense in the N GA mountains extending into W NC. Otherwise, we're fog-free across the Metro this AM. Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/eh9OCUd9e2— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 6, 2018
