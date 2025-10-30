Douglas resident scratches up $3 million playing lottery game

ATLANTA — A Douglas resident has won a $3 million top prize from the Georgia Lottery’s $3,000,000 Jingle Jumbo Bucks scratcher.

The winning ticket was purchased at T&M Food Mart, located at 1626 Peterson Ave. South in Douglas. The winner claimed their prize on Oct. 29 and opted for the cash option, receiving a lump sum of $1,498,857.

The player from Douglas was far from the only winner this week.

A player from Lithonia won $362,214 in the Oct. 30 Fantasy 5 drawing. The winning ticket was bought through the Georgia Lottery mobile app, matching all five numbers: 11, 12, 14, 31 and 34.

Another notable win occurred on Oct. 29, when a player won $32,909 playing the 20X The Money Quick Win game. This ticket was purchased at Murphy USA, 1469 N. Expressway in Griffin.

Also, a Barnesville resident secured a $10,000 prize playing the Elephant King Jackpots Diggi Game on the Georgia Lottery mobile app on Oct. 28.

Proceeds from these Georgia Lottery games contribute to educational funding across the state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group