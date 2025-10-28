Douglas high school junior lends helping hand with ‘Nay Nay’s Ouch Pouch’

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — Naomi Wood, a junior at Lithia Springs High School, has transformed a class project into a community service initiative by creating and distributing over 400 first-aid kits under the name Nay Nay’s Ouch Pouch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The project began as part of a Health Occupations Students of America event, where Wood initially aimed to make 100 first-aid kits. However, with the influx of donated supplies, the initiative quickly expanded.

“It got me thinking about everyone else who might need first-aid kits,” Wood said, explaining her motivation to broaden the project’s scope.

Wood assembles each ‘ouch pouch’ with essential first-aid items such as bandages, alcohol prep pads, antibacterial creams and gauzes.

TRENDING STORIES:

These kits are then distributed to local organizations like The Pantry in Douglasville, GIFT Church and likewise Ministries, which serve the community.

Wood’s goal is to connect with more community groups that could benefit from the free first-aid kits.

She is actively seeking additional donations of supplies to sustain the project. The project relies entirely on donated supplies, as monetary donations are not accepted.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group