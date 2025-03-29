Woman falsely claiming to be inmate arrested by GBI for threatening GA judge

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says she made death threats against a Douglas County judge.

In June of 2024, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI Office of Special Investigation to investigate death threats made against a Douglas County Superior Court Judge.

Investigators originally believed the threats came from a Georgia inmate.

After further investigation, agents determined that the threats came from Shontelle Mann, 38, of Stockbridge, Georgia, who was not an inmate.

In her threatening messages to the judge, she claimed she was an inmate.

Mann was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

She was charged with identity fraud, intimidation or injury of any officer in or of any court, computer forgery, and forgery.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Office of Special Investigations at 404-239-2106.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

