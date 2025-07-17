‘Very much relieved:’ Dangerous dangling utility wires fixed in Douglas Co. after Channel 2 report

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A day after Channel 2 Action News reported on hazardous hanging utility wires partially blocking a Douglas County Road, utility crews arrived to fix the wires, which had been a dangerous nuisance in the neighborhood for over a week.

“You saw the way the wires were hanging down. Folks were trying to go up under the caution tape. It was not safe at all. I’m very much relieved. It’s not dangerous anymore. It’s like what it’s supposed to be. Action News got it done,” said neighbor James Stanley.

Stanley said he and other neighbors contacted utility companies and the county about the dangling wires on Milam Road, but nothing was done. They say over a week ago, a tree trimming crew with a bucket truck accidentally pulled the wires down.

Last month, a storm snapped a power pole nearby.

“They came and fixed the electrical lines, but not the communications lines. They’re not high enough to keep school buses and trash trucks from hitting the line,” neighbor Tony Hughes told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

A Douglas County Department of Transportation employee was on scene Thursday as a crew worked to repair lines.

“I received an email from within our department, and as soon as I received that email, I immediately took action. We like to maintain safe traveling ways for our traveling public, for our citizens as well as visitors,” said Douglas County Utilities Engineer Todd Perkins.

Other neighbors appreciated seeing the lines repaired.

“It looks much better now. They’ve done a tremendous job,” said neighbor Randy Abel.

