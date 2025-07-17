Georgia family calls mental health system ‘broken,’ asks for change

ATLANTA — Families caught in the endless cycle of hospital visits and phone calls are pleading for change to Georgia’s mental health care system.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna followed one family’s journey.

On Memorial Day, Doudna first reported on Victoria Harris, a 25-year-old pregnant woman with schizoaffective disorder, who disappeared after walking out of a hospital.

Her family found her days later, but it was just the beginning of the story.

“We’ve been to all of them,” said Brittaney Bethea.

For Bethea, hospital doors are an all-too-common sight.

“We’ve been to Grady, to Piedmont, to Northside,” said Bethea.

“Over and over and over again, like upwards of 20 and 30 times,” she continued.

A woman describes the revolving door of care for her sister, TODAY on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5.

