‘Someone’s going to get hurt’: Douglas neighbors complain of dangling utility wires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — People who live in a Douglas County neighborhood say a mangled mess of utility wires has been dangling over and partially blocking the main road into their neighborhood for over a week, causing both an inconvenience and danger.

“This is a public safety hazard. It makes no sense,” said neighbor James Stanley.

Stanley told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that a tree-trimming crew with a bucket truck accidentally tore down the wires. They attempted to fix them but left.

He says other utility crews stopped by to examine the problem, but also left without making repairs.

“Does somebody have to get hurt before something is done about this?” said Stanley.

Another neighbor says a nearby power pole snapped during a storm a few weeks ago.

“They came and fixed the electrical lines, but not the communications lines. They’re not high enough up to keep school buses and trash trucks from hitting the wires,” said neighbor Tony Hughes.

Both neighbors say they have reached out to the county and utility companies to address the problem but nothing has been done.

A representative from Comcast and AT&T tells Channel 2 Action News they will look into the matter. Channel 2 also reached out to Douglas County government and is waiting for a response.

