Unidentified remains found in Chattahoochee River

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person whose remains were found last month.

In mid-May, Douglas County deputies were called to the Chattahoochee River near 375 Riverside Parkway after reports of a person found dead.

Officials said the condition of the remains has made identifying the victim difficult.

Investigators said they were able to confirm the victim is a white man with several distinct tattoos that may help someone recognize him.

The tattoos include:

The initials “SL” on his upper left arm

A phrase in Sanskrit on his outer left arm

A full-back tattoo, though the tattoo is currently unclear

Several other tattoos on his torso and upper body

The DCSO said the man is also missing three of his upper front teeth. Investigators believe he may have recently experienced homelessness based on his clothing and other factors.

The victim may have been living in or passing through the Douglas, Cobb or Fulton County areas.

"We are asking for the public’s help to bring closure to this case and hopefully be able to notify his family," the DCSO said.

Anyone with information or who knows someone who may match the description is urged to contact Inv. Nicole Womack at 678-486-1307 or via email.

