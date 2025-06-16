Trust for Public Land donates more than 760 acres to Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Trust for Public Land gave what the organization called a “transformational land donation” to Douglas County.

According to the Trust, 766 acres of Chattahoochee RiverLands forested property was given to Douglas County to help expand the Dog River Reservoir.

Trust for Public Land national Board Member Laura Richards made the donation, with the land in question being owned by her family for generations, officials said.

The area donated “safeguards approximately 1.6 miles of Chattahoochee River frontage,” and will serve as “key link” for a planned Chattahoochee RiverLands linear park through the Atlanta metro area.

Trust officials said this is also the first time Douglas county residents will be able to directly access the land and the section of river, with the county planning to “activate the property” for recreation and a broader public access vision.

“This project brings together conservation, recreation and critical infrastructure in one legacy gift,” Georgia Dusenbury, Georgia State Director at Trust for Public Land, said in a statement. “Trust for Public Land has preserved more than 80 miles of riverfront along the Chattahoochee, and this additional frontage is another stepping stone to bring the expansive RiverLands vision to life.”

Richards said the donation of land honored her family’s connection to it and a vision for the future of the region, saying in part that she was proud to see the land protected for the benefit of the community.

The Trust for Public Land will cover transactional costs for the transfer through programmatic funding and Douglas county will then reimburse the organization for appraisal and environmental due diligence services, according to officials.

“We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary donation for the benefit of our community,” Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, said of the land donation. “This land will help secure the long-term drinking water needs of our residents, while also expanding recreational spaces and preserving the natural beauty that makes Douglas County such a special place to live.”

