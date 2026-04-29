Georgia animal control director among 3 arrested in drug bust

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County official is among three people charged following a multi-state drug investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday in the River Forest subdivision as part of an ongoing investigation into what authorities say is a multi-state drug operation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested and charged with manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances:

Chad Gifford, 52

Holden Haworth, 22

Becky Gifford, 49

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Authorities confirmed Becky Gifford currently serves as the Animal Control Director for Monroe County.

Authorities have not released any other details about the alleged drug operation or what substances investigators recovered during the search.

All three suspects are being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Monroe County Investigations Division at 478-994-7043.

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