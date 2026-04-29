Man’s legs, fingers amputated after jail staff ignored cries for help, attorney says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County inmate got emotional as he said jail staff ignored his pleas for help during a medical emergency.

He claims their inaction led to the amputation of both his legs and his fingers, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reports.

More than a dozen supporters and attorneys stood by the side of Rashaad Muhammad as he recounted it Wednesday.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail in August. He is now in a wheelchair months later after doctors were forced to amputate both his legs and parts of his hands.

“I suffered in this place. I asked them for something simple like my medicine,” Muhammad said.

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