19-year-old thrown 300 yards during a tornado is walking on his own again

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old who was thrown 300 yards from his home during a tornado in Henry County took the literal next step in his recovery.

Tray Chaney, an actor best known for his role on “The Wire,” posted new video of his son, Malachi, walking on his own at the Shepherd Center.

“THIS IS THE BEST GIFT I COULD EVER RECEIVE IN MY ENTIRE LIFE on #FathersDay!" Tray Chaney shared on his social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Malachi and Tray Chaney were inside their Locust Grove home when the tornado hit on May 29. Neighbors and rescuers found Malachi at least 300 feet from his home in the woods.

Tray Chaney walked away with minor injuries, but Malachi was left with broken bones in his face and ribs, a punctured lung and a neck injury.

The 19-year-old spent a week in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital. He is now rehabbing at the renowned Shepherd Center.

“I want to thank everybody for supporting me. It means the world and it is going to be one of the greatest comebacks that you have ever seen in your life,” Malachi said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group