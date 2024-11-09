Metro Atlanta police searching for man accused of stealing packages from apartments

VILLA RICA, Ga. — The Villa Rica Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft.

The department say the suspect has been seen stealing packages from Wildwood Apartments and in the surrounding area on what they are saying are “multiple occasions.”

Anyone who knows who he is are asked to contact Detective O’Neal at 678-840-1320 or via email here.

