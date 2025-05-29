GA man found guilty of trafficking crystal meth

A Georgia man has been found guilty for trafficking methamphetamine.

On July 14, 2020, the Douglasville Police Department conducted an undercover investigation after receiving information from a confidential informant.

The informant, with cooperation from police, planned to buy three kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from Erik Hernandez at a Lithia Springs hotel.

Surveillance units watched Hernandez arrive in a Honda Odyssey and get out wearing a gray backpack, which later was found to contain just under 3 kilograms of crystal meth.

Two cellphones and more than $2,000 in cash were seized when he was arrested.

Hernandez was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine on May 22, 2025. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9.

