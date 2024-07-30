GA deputies want to identify man suspected of vandalizing property doing thousands in damage

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wants your help identifying a man they say did thousands of dollars worth of vandalism damage.
The image is a still shot from surveillance video and was taken from a camera in a subdivision off of Anneewakee Road.
If you can identify him, please email Investigator Matt Martin at smartin@sheriff.douglas.ga.us or call 678-486-1201 and leave a voicemail.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Driver says coughing fit led to crash that left 2 firefighters critically injured outside funeral
- Suspect in theft crew caught after allegedly breaking into more than 70 vehicles across Marietta
- Mother says she was looking for diapers after allegedly leaving 2-year-old outside GA apartment
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group