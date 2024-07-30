GA deputies want to identify man suspected of vandalizing property doing thousands in damage

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wants your help identifying a man they say did thousands of dollars worth of vandalism damage.

The image is a still shot from surveillance video and was taken from a camera in a subdivision off of Anneewakee Road.

If you can identify him, please email Investigator Matt Martin at smartin@sheriff.douglas.ga.us or call 678-486-1201 and leave a voicemail.

