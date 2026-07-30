Father outraged by fundraiser for woman accused of killing his son: ‘I just hope that’s not true’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A father says he can’t believe someone has set up a fundraising campaign for one of the people accused of murdering his son.

The dismembered body of 37-year-old Jamal Parker was found in a reservoir back in May.

Jamal Parker’s father told Channel 2’s Tom Jones he is having nightmares over all this.

“I can hear him calling me. I can hear him calling his mom,” Charles Parker says about the nightmares that have him tossing and turning. “And I just pray to God that he didn’t suffer.”

Channel 2 Action News reported that deputies arrested Jamal Parker’s girlfriend, Ambria Boyd, in connection with his murder.

Brittany Baker and Mario Barber also face murder charges after deputes spent four days searching a home on Langdale Chase in Douglas County.

Charles Parker wants to know why his son was killed, his dismembered body tossed in the Dog River Reservoir.

“I want to know what in the world persuade these people to do him like that,” he said.

Charles Parker has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his son’s funeral.

But it’s a fundraiser for Boyd that has him in disbelief: “I just hope that’s not true.”

It is true. The initial fundraiser asked people to help raise $75,000 for Boyd’s legal defense fund.

The organizer posted on Facebook she took that one down and set up a private fundraiser where you have to sign up to donate.

Jones signed up to see the fundraising page but didn’t hear back from organizers. He is working to contact the organizer of the fundraiser to get her response.

Charles Parker says a fundraiser for a suspected murderer is hard to believe.

“Ain’t no way in the world somebody in their right mind would want to back a person for being, doing what they did,” he said.

Charles Parker doesn’t understand why someone would set this up. “If she get a dollar the person that sent the dollar, I think they need to be questioned, too,” he said.

Jones reached out to Boyd’s public defender for a comment. He has not heard back.

Meanwhile, Jamal Parker’s funeral is Aug. 15 at F.L. Sims Funeral Home in Mableton.

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