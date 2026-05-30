Douglasville PD looking for missing 11-year-old

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Police in Douglasville are actively seeking an 11-year-old girl who has been missing from home since Friday.

Chanias Scott is believed to have run away from her home near Jessie Davis Park around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

She is described as a 4-foot-9 girl with brown eyes and brown hair.

Chanias was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, blue shorts with ducks on them and mismatching socks, possibly carrying a cream-colored backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chanias to call 770-920-3010, option 0.

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