DA’s office says alleged serial rapist now tied to even more cases across North Georgia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Bobby Lee Hart, charged with raping three women, may have committed additional sexual assaults over the past 30 years.

The DA’s office believes Hart’s alleged crimes date back to the 1990s, with new evidence suggesting he may have attacked more women in the West Georgia region.

“Some of these developments came from CODIS hits, which is DNA evidence from older sexual assault cases that matched to the suspect’s DNA,” said Dalia Racine, Douglas County District Attorney.

The DA’s office released photos of Hart from different time periods to help potential victims recognize him.

“Since Hart’s arrest, further testing and investigation have revealed that Hart is a suspect in multiple sexual assaults, dating back to the 1990s in the West Georgia region,” Racine said.

The DA’s office is actively seeking more information from the public, emphasizing the importance of any potential victims or witnesses coming forward to aid in the investigation.

