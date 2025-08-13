Accused serial rapist looked at women like ‘a piece of meat,’ woman who denied him says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A woman says a man accused of raping three women over a 13-year period in Douglas County propositioned her several times, and wasn’t happy when she turned him down.

Bobby Lee Hart Jr., 52, is currently in jail and facing charges related to assaults dating back to 2012.

Amber Jones described Hart to Channel 2’s Tom Jones as aggressive and persistent, saying that he would become angry if his advances were rejected.

She says because she’s seen how aggressive he can be, she believes the women who are accusing him.

“If he didn’t get what he wanted, he was angry,” she said. “He’s not gonna accept no for an answer at all. Like he’ll try to try to push himself on you if that’s what it comes to.”

Amber Jones says Hart frequently visited the restaurant where she worked, making unwanted advances toward women and using derogatory language when rebuffed.

“You can tell by the way he looks at you. It’s like he looks at you like you are a piece of meat,” she described.

Sheriff’s deputies reported that one of the alleged assaults took place in 2012 at the Millwood Park Apartments, while another occurred in a shopping center parking lot three years ago.

Hart is also accused of assaulting a woman in the back of his tractor-trailer at a park-and-ride lot on Douglas Boulevard last year.

He is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond, but is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Sept. 8.

