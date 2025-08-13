Flood watch in effect for north GA counties until Thursday

A flood watch is now in effect for several counties in far north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a flood watch issued Wednesday has now been extended until Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking the rain as it moves through, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

An additional 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible on top of what has already fallen. Saturated soils and additional rain will lead to possible flooding.

A round of heavier rain will also push through areas in metro Atlanta this evening into tonight. There are currently no watches or warnings for metro Atlanta.

