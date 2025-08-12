Douglas County man charged with raping several women over 13 years

A Douglas County man has been charged with three counts of rape spanning the last 13 years.
According to warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Bobby Lee Hart Jr., 52, is accused of raping three women.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The warrants detail an incident in 2012 at a Douglasville apartment complex.
Another warrant alleges Hart raped a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Hospital Drive in August 2022.
A third incident happened in November 2024 in the back of his semi-truck.
According to jail records, Hart was arrested last week and remains in the Douglas County Jail without bond.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Secret Service agents uncover dozens of card skimmers at GA businesses
- CDC attack: Suspect’s letters showed ‘discontent’ for COVID-19 vaccines
- Father of suspected gunman in CDC attack called 911 when he heard about the shooting
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group