Douglas County man charged with raping several women over 13 years

A Douglas County man has been charged with three counts of rape spanning the last 13 years.

According to warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Bobby Lee Hart Jr., 52, is accused of raping three women.

The warrants detail an incident in 2012 at a Douglasville apartment complex.

Another warrant alleges Hart raped a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Hospital Drive in August 2022.

A third incident happened in November 2024 in the back of his semi-truck.

According to jail records, Hart was arrested last week and remains in the Douglas County Jail without bond.

