3-year-old child was kept in a dirty shed in Douglas County, warrant says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in Douglas County were arrested on child cruelty charges in connection with a 3-year-old child, authorities said.

Sarah Elizabeth Pombert, 34, and Joseph Matthew Turner, 35, both of Douglasville, were arrested Monday and are still in jail, according to authorities.

They each face a charge of second-degree cruelty to children.

Pombert and Turner are accused of keeping the toddler in a “dirty living space” in a shed without power or water behind their home near Winston, a warrant from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes is in Douglas County and will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m.

