3 arrested after 16-year-old dies from gunshot in Douglas County

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two 18-year-olds from Douglasville and an unidentified juvenile were arrested on multiple charges after a 16-year-old and adult were shot on Wednesday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Sidq Beour Zakaa Hujaahid and Jaeson Daries Cooper were involved in the shooting incident on High County Drive in Douglasville’s Elk Run Subdivision.

Deputies were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in response to a shooting, where they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. Emergency medical assistance was called for and deputies found another juvenile and two other young adults nearby.

Around the same time as when deputies found the teenagers, the sheriff’s office said an adult victim arrived at Douglas WellStar Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

More deputies went to the hospital as investigators began piecing together what had happened.

Soon after, “investigators identified all parties involved. Multiple vehicles and weapons were recovered, along with spent and live ammunition.”

While the teenage shooting victim went through multiple hours of emergency surgery, deputies said they died Thursday morning.

Now, Hujaahid and Cooper, as well as the juvenile, are facing adult charges for the incident, including “Party to the Crime of Armed Robbery, Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault, and Tampering with Evidence.”

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are expected and the investigation remains active.

