Peachtree Corners to have driverless ride options starting in February

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — The City of Peachtree Corners has driverless mobility services hitting the streets.

May Mobility, the company handling operations for it, says Peachtree Corners is their third driverless operation and their first commercial driver-out deployment.

The free, driverless operation started on Feb. 12, according to May Mobility.

“We are excited to debut our first publicly available driverless service in the City of Peachtree Corners,” said Edwin Olson, CEO and founder of May Mobility. “This launch reinforces the importance of working with cities and communities everywhere to solve real transportation challenges.”

Since September 2024, the company has offered public rides in their autonomous Toyota Sienna mobility models at the Peachtree Corners Curiosity Lab, though there were drivers in place just in case.

The Curiosity Lab is a “smart city environment” in Peachtree Corners where 5G internet and real-world connected infrastructure come together for operations and and technological innovation testing.

Now, the company says they’re going full automatic and will operate without an extra human in the vehicle while giving rides around the city.

The AI-based driving program is “powered by real-world connected infrastructure and T-Mobile’s 5G” service.

“T-Mobile’s 5G is a key staple of our ecosystem and the driver-out transition, as it provides May Mobility with low latency, high bandwidth connectivity for a smoother rider experience and enhanced safety operations. This will continue to be important as we work toward expanding the route towards Town Center to provide additional means of transportation for city residents and visitors. It is incredible to see how the May Mobility team has been able to achieve driver-out operations within six months of the initial launch in our city, and we look forward to having our residents and visitors experience it for themselves,” Brian Johnson, Peachtree Corners City Manager, said in a statement.

Going forward, the driverless service will run publicly from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, able to transport up to five passengers at a time to any of the eight stops on the May Mobility app.

May Mobility said they plan to expand operations in the metro Atlanta area and are working with the City of Peachtree Corners on those plans, with more announcements to come throughout 2025.

