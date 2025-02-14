Police at popular Spring Break destination send strong message to GA parents

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Spring break for Georgia students will begin in a few weeks. Officials at a popular beach destination though have already issued a warning for Georgia teens and their parents.

Panama City Beach Police Department says it will implement a strict zero-tolerance enforcement strategy. They are urging parents to not let high school students stay at rentals unsupervised.

“We want students and parents to fully understand that breaking the law in Panama City Beach has real consequences,” a city spokeswoman said. “Parents should know that if their child breaks the law, they will be arrested and face legal consequences.”

Last year, Panama City Beach police reported overwhelming and unruly crowds with many visitors from Georgia and Alabama.

In response, the department will have more officers in high-traffic areas. Certain beach areas will be closed at night, including the beaches behind Pier Park and Pineapple Willy’s.

“Unauthorized parties, alcohol violations, and reckless behavior will result in immediate law enforcement action,” police said.

