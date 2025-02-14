Weather on the way: Risk for strong to severe storms returns this weekend

ATLANTA — After days of heavy rain, we’ll have some sunshine with seasonable temperatures in the 50s across north Georgia on Friday. But another wet pattern arrives later this weekend along with the chance for strong storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a warm front that will lift through the area late on Saturday. Monahan says the risk for severe weather will increase early Sunday morning.

The main threats with the scattered storms will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Monahan says a brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out for areas under the severe weather risk.

Here’s what to know:

Partly cloudy and seasonable today with highs in the mid 50s

Chilly much of tomorrow with showers and light rain; temperatures gradually rise into the 50s late in the day

A line of heavy rain and isolated strong to severe storms moves in Sunday morning

Highest risk of severe weather over west Georgia

Heavy rain and storms move out late Sunday morning; breezy weather and falling temperatures Sunday afternoon

Cold start next week

