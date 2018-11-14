ATLANTA - Georgia voters who had to cast provisional ballots on Election Day can find out if their votes were counted by calling a new toll-free hotline.
The hotline, required by a federal judge’s order, allows voters to call the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office with questions about their provisional ballots. Voters will be told whether their ballots were counted, and if not, the reason why.
At least 21,190 voters were issued provisional ballots because their registration information or identification couldn’t be verified at the polls, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg wrote in her ruling Monday that there could be as many as 27,000 provisional ballots.
Provisional ballots were only counted if voters’ eligibility could be proven within three days of the election, a deadline that passed Friday.
The hotline number is 1-844-537-5375. Voters can also contact their county election offices to check on the status of their provisional ballots.
