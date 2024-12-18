Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve: These Georgia artists will perform on Channel 2

ABC and Dick Clark Productions have announced who will be performing on “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025″ and there are a few Georgia connections on the list.

TLC, Teddy Swims and CMA New Artist of the Year Megan Moroney are all set to perform on New Year’s Eve on stage live in Times Square.

TLC got their start in Atlanta in 1990, Swims grew up in Conyers and Moroney grew up in Douglasville. Host Ryan Seacrest will also represent Georgia as a Dunwoody High School graduate.

Other performances will include the Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Lenny Kravitz, Alanis Morissette, Blake Shelton, and more.

You can ring in the new year with “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025″ on Channel 2. It starts New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. leading up to the big moment when the clock strikes midnight.

