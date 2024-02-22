‘Devoted son, friend, and patriot:’ Funeral plans announced for trooper killed working I-75 crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a trooper killed in the line of duty on Tuesday have announced his funeral plans.

Trooper Chase Redner died on Tuesday morning when he was hit working a crash site where a construction worker was hit and killed. Redner was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died. He was 31 years old.

Redner’s visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 in Cherokee County. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Darby Funeral Home off E. Main Street in Canton.

The next day, the memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Canton.

Redner grew up in north Georgia and graduated from the University of North Georgia in 2017. He then graduated with the Georgia State Patrol’s 103rd Trooper class.

“Chase loved serving his state and country through his role as a State Trooper and took every opportunity to continue giving to this profession including training other State Troopers in the field, becoming a certified instructor, and finally taking a position with the Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team,” his obituary reads.

Family members described Redner as a “devoted son, friend and patriot.” They said that he also loved to cheer on Atlanta United and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

Redner is survived by his fiancé, Leah, and his mother, Linda.

Hours before Redner was hit and killed, GSP said that a Black Kia traveled into a construction zone on I-75 and hit a worker.

The worker, identified by family members as 68-year-old Nathaniel McCreary, died from injuries on the scene. His daughter told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that he did everything for his family.

“He did everything he could for me. He made sure I had everything I needed,” Alyssa McCreary said.

The drivers in both crashes have not been identified. It’s also unclear if they have been charged.

