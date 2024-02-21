Deputies investigating attempted kidnapping at Georgia state park

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are investigating after an attempted kidnapping near High Falls State Park.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Deputies said they have identified a suspect and recovered his or her car. Deputies did not say if the person has been taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim and said they are not currently releasing more information as the investigation is active and ongoing.
High Falls State Park is located northwest of Macon on the Owaliga River. The park features the largest waterfall in middle Georgia.
