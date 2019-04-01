DEVELOPING: 5 people shot, 1 dead; Police searching for shooter

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the gunman who shot five people, killing one of them.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they were called to the Hidden Village apartments on Landrum Drive in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found five people shot.
Authorities said they're searching for the shooter.
One person died. Medics rushed a second person to the hospital.
Three others with gunshot injuries drove off and stopped 4 miles later at a gas station looking for help.
