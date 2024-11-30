Deputies searching for battery suspect who poses a ‘danger to himself and others’

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Floyd County are searching for a man who they say is a danger to himself and other people.

Investigators say Herbert Shiflett, 34, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery, criminal property damage, simple battery and criminal trespass.

When the sheriff’s office posted about Shiflett being wanted on social media, an account associated with the name Sebastian Shiflett commented, “This is ridiculous!”

The sheriff’s office replied to the comment, saying “Please just turn yourself in, if you need a ride we can come pick you up.”

They didn’t comment on what led up to Shiflett being wanted.

Deputies say anyone who sees Shiflett should not approach him and should instead call 911

