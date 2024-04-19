Deputies searching for Atlanta man wanted for identity fraud

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Atlanta man wanted on charges of felony identity fraud.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said Naquille Harvey, 28, was last known to live at a home on Willow Lake Drive in Atlanta.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former Braves player needs 1 day to get his MLB pension. A petition is pushing to make that happen
- Delta flight from Savannah declares emergency upon landing in Atlanta
- SC parents arrested after infant severely burned in toilet
Deputies did not elaborate on why he’s wanted in Monroe County or what led to the charges.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Harvey is described as 6′2″ and 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at 478-994-7010 or reach out to Investigator Mansfield at 478-994-7043, ext. 209. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.
©2023 Cox Media Group