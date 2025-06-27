Deputies catch burglary suspect in GA school cafeteria

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies caught a burglary suspect inside a Georgia school’s cafeteria.

The arrest happened on June 14. On Thursday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shared body camera video of deputies running through the school to the lunchroom.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the video, you can see the suspect in the cafeteria as investigators tell him to get on the ground.

The suspect immediately got down and did not resist arrest.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the suspect, but said he faces a felony burglary charge.

It’s unclear if the charge is connected to a burglary at the school itself or another location.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group