Denny's fails inspection after cook pulled up pants, then touched food

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A popular chain restaurant in DeKalb County got points off on an inspection for all the cooler units being very dirty on the cook line.
That’s just one of the violations that led to the Denny’s on Panola Road failing a health inspection Tuesday with a score of 52
Denny’s, which started franchising in the 1960s, is known for its around-the-clock breakfasts and dinners.
Larry Tukes told Channel 2 Action News Anchor Carol Sbarge that he stopped eating there before the inspection failure because he said the floors weren’t clean and the restaurant had a smell to it.
Violations included an employee pulling their pants up with a gloved hand and then proceeding to prepare food, flying insects in the kitchen and deli meat kept more than a month after its use-by date.
Sbarge went to the restaurant Thursday to find out what was being done to correct the violations.
The manager was not there. Sbarge was told he would get in touch, but he has not yet.
The health inspector noted in the inspection report no manager was at the Denny’s at the time of the inspection and she was told the manager was out of town.
We’ll let you know how they do when the reinspection is done later this month.
