Delta launches website for hundreds of thousands of potential data breach victims

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines has launched a website for customers concerned with a data breach.
The Atlanta-based airline’s new FAQ says hundreds of thousands of passengers had their names, addresses and credit card info, including expiration dates and CVV codes exposed.
Channel 2’s consumer reporter Jim Strickland says how much of that was actually accessed is still unclear.
Strickland went to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday to speak with Delta customers about the data breach.
None of the passengers he spoke with had heard the news.
Jennifer Kueten had used a Delta American Express credit card to pay for a flight to Ft. Myers.
“I am concerned, like you said, all these data breaches and what companies are doing to protect us,” Kueten said.
Delta said a third-party vendor was breached last fall, but the airline only found out last week. Sears was also hit. It reports 100,000 customers could be at risk.
Passengers said they're taking security more seriously and expect companies they deal with to do the same.
“I was at the bank the other day and luckily, Chase called me to make sure that it was me because I was out of state. So that was a great thing,” said Delta customer Donald Ross.
Delta did not respond to Strickland’s calls and emails. It said it will directly contact affected customers.
