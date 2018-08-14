Delta hiring 1,000 flight attendants

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines said it plans to hire more than 1,000 flight attendants for 2019.
Last year, the airline had about 1,700 flight attendant openings and said it got more than 270,000 applicants.
In order to qualify for the job of flight attendant at Delta, applicants must be able to work a flexible schedule, have a high school degree or GED, be at least 21 years old by Jan. 1, 2019, be able to work in the United States and be fluent in English.
TRENDING STORIES:
- SWAT on scene at townhome community; 911 caller says he's being held hostage
- At least 150 students denied housing just 24 hours before classes start
- Former UGA quarterback, coach hospitalized: 'I hope to have some answers soon'
Those most likely to get the job would have additional education, fluency in another language, more than a year of work experience, experience in customer service, or experience in roles requiring specialized safety training or care of others.
More information on job openings for flight attendants and other positions at Delta is here.
Written by Kelly Yamanouchi for the AJC.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}