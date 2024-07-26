Delta Air Lines passengers recall chaos at the airport as cancellations, delays simmer down

CLAYTON COUNTY, ga. — After nearly a week of massive cancellations, Delta Air Lines flights started going on Thursday morning with no reported cancellations.

This comes after a massive global IT outage caused chaos at airports across the nation, resulting in thousands of cancellations and delays.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where the energy seemed a bit lighter. She spoke with passengers who recalled the chaos from the past week.

Inside the airport, boards read ‘Thank You’ to thousands of Delta customers who had their lives turned upside down.

“I had a sweet couple sitting next to me who had been here since Friday,” said Charlee Renfro, a Delta passenger.

Renfro landed Thursday evening and told Channel 2 Action News that she only got a taste of the chaos.

While other airlines rebounded fairly quickly, Delta struggled for nearly a week.

Flights are moving but passengers are still dealing with many lost bags after luggage has been separated from its rightful owners.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a letter, the Delta CEO apologized to passengers, again. And by Wednesday, Delta announced that it would reimburse customers who were forced to purchase tickets on other airlines to get to their destinations.

“That’s admirable for Delta. It’s probably not what they wanted to do. You know doing right for the consumer to get where they needed to go. It’s something I think is good,” said Alex Herald, a traveler.

And as things are settling back in, there are still plenty of Delta employees who helped out from corporate offices, and that’s something that loyal customers like to see.

“Delta is my only airline. So unless I have to fly a different one for work it’s always Delta,” said Renfro.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mother of US Army vet who died in DeKalb County Jail may finally get answers about his death

©2024 Cox Media Group