13-year-old girl abducted in College Park; deputies searching for her

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in College Park are searching for a teenager who was abducted on Thursday afternoon.

They confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a 13-year-old girl was abducted at the Super 8 Motel on Old National Hwy. in College Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect is 22 years old. No other details have been released about the suspect.

The girl’s identity and description have not been released.

No other details about the situation have been released.

This is a developing story. Get the latest details on WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police investigating deadly shooting at Buckhead gas station

©2024 Cox Media Group