Delta Air Lines expects more delays, cancellations at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Over 1,200 flights have been canceled or delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday after Friday night’s storms. Most of the impacted flights belong to Delta Air Lines.

FlightAware’s tracking website shows at least 400 Delta flights have been canceled with another 500 flights delayed at Atlanta.

In a new letter sent to customers on Saturday, Delta said it expects more delays and cancellations this weekend.

“On behalf of Delta’s 100,000 people who are working to restore our operation to its hallmark reliability, I am sorry for the inconvenience and uncertainty this event has caused. We sincerely appreciate your patience as we restore operations,” Chief Customer Experience Officer Erik Snell said in a message to customers.

Strong winds prompted the brief evacuation of the air traffic control tower on Friday night. Delta said it also had to inspect more than 100 planes after hail from the storms.

Snell said Delta employees are “doing everything we can” to passengers back home “safely and as quickly as possible.”

