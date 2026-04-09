On your mark, get set, slow down: Decatur approves speed study for citywide limits

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur is getting ready to study what lowering the speed limit across the city will do for safety.

The Decatur City Commission approved a $150,000 study on speed limits, aimed at examining ways to reduce driving speeds in areas where you can go above 25 mph.

According to the memo explaining the need for the study, lowering speed limits across Decatur is a “key recommendation of the Decatur Safety Action Plan.”

City officials said speeding is a major contributor to fatal and serious injury crashes in the city, so leaders want to take a “proactive, data-driven approach to speed management.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Decatur Speed Study will evaluate speed limits, operating speeds, crash history and road conditions across the city to find where crashes are happening most, and where lowering the speed limit could improve safety for residents.

The speed limits on certain state routes passing through Decatur were lowered in February.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan reported how the Georgia Department of Transportation was working with Decatur leaders to cut speed limits down by five miles per hour at five different state routes.

Those state routes were:

College Avenue (State Route 10): 35 to 30 MPH

Scott Boulevard (State Route 8): 40 to 35 MPH

South Candler Street (State Route 155): 35 to 30 MPH

Clairemont Avenue (State Route 155): 35 to 30 MPH

Commerce Drive (State Route 155): 35 to 30 MPH

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group