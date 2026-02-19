Metro Atlanta city now curbing speed limits to improve safety

DECATUR, Ga. — Starting this week, the city of Decatur, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Transportation, is lowering speed limits on several state routes through DeKalb County.

“What we are doing is proactive, so we are working to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on roadways in the city of Decatur,” said Decatur Transportation Director Julie Harlan.

Updated reduced speed limits will apply on:

College Avenue (State Route 10): 35 to 30 MPH

Scott Boulevard (State Route 8): 40 to 35 MPH

South Candler Street (State Route 155): 35 to 30 MPH

Clairemont Avenue (State Route 155): 35 to 30 MPH

Commerce Drive (State Route 155): 35 to 30 MPH

City officials say the speed limit has already been reduced on State Route 155. Speed reductions on other roads and updated signage will take place in the coming weeks.

Studies show even a small reduction in speed can make a significant difference in accidents involving cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

“You have an 80% survival rate if a person is hit by a vehicle outside of a car, under 25 miles per hour. That statistic flips as you reach over 30 miles an hour, where you have a 20%survival rate,” said Harlan.

Most neighbors and visitors in Decatur support the lower speed limits.

“Unfortunately, people aren’t always paying attention to their surroundings. So, I think a lower speed limit will make a difference,” said pedestrian Carla Johnson.

City officials say police will allow a short period of education for drivers before issuing speeding tickets.

