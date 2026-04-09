Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary retires at 31

The Falcons drafted Kaleb McGary with the No. 31 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started in 92 of 93 games that he appeared in. — Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is retiring after seven seasons with the franchise.

McGary’s agent announced his retirement on Wednesday and the team later confirmed it in a social media post. The 31-year-old missed all of last season with a leg injury.

“Thank you for everything, Kaleb. Rooting for you in the next chapter!” the Falcons posted.

Thank you for everything, Kaleb 🤝



Rooting for you in the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/q0Y2WNpjLx — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2026

The Falcons drafted McGary with the No. 31 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started in 92 of 93 games that he appeared in.

Falcons legend Matt Ryan, who is now the president of football for the Falcons, said he enjoyed playing alongside McGary.

"He was an outstanding teammate and had a tremendous career as a Falcon. We are grateful for the impact he made on this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best in retirement," he said in a statement.

McGary last played in a game during the 2024 season. He was carted off the field during a practice last August and his lower leg injury kept him off the field for the 2025 season.

The good news for Falcons fans? The team have already signed a veteran right tackle. Former Kansas City Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor agreed to a 1-year deal with Atlanta, according to ESPN.

0 of 57 Falcons first round draft picks through the years The Atlanta Falcons will have the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft for a third year in a row this year. Here's a look back at the first round draft picks Atlanta has made over the years. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Michael Penix Jr. Michael Penix Jr.: No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports) (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con) Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson: No. 8 pick in 2023 NFL Draft (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images) Drake London Drake London: No. 8 pick in 2022 NFL Draft (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images) Kyle Pitts Kyle Pitts: No. 4 pick in 2021 NFL Draft (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals A.J. Terrell: No. 16 pick in 2020 NFL Draft (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images) (Mike Christy/Getty Images) Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary: No. 14 and No. 31 picks in 2019 NFL Draft (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Calvin Ridley Calvin Ridley: No. 26 pick in 2018 NFL Draft (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Takkarist McKinley Takkarist McKinley: No. 26 pick in 2017 NFL Draft (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Keanu Neal Keanu Neal: No. 17 pick in 2016 NFL Draft (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Vic Beasley Vic Beasley: No. 8 pick in 2015 NFL Draft (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Jake Matthews Jake Matthews: No. 6 pick in 2014 NFL Draft Desmond Trufant Desmond Trufant: No. 22 pick in 2013 NFL Draft (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) Julio Jones Julio Jones: No. 6 pick in 2011 NFL Draft (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Sean Weatherspoon Sean Weatherspoon: No. 19 pick in 2010 NFL Draft (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Peria Jerry Peria Jerry: No. 24 pick in 2009 NFL Draft (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Sam Baker Sam Baker: No. 21 pick in 2008 NFL Draft (Curtis Compton, ccompton@ajc.com) Matt Ryan: No. 3 pick in 2008 NFL Draft (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Jamaal Anderson Jamaal Anderson: No. 8 in 2007 NFL Draft (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Roddy White Roddy White: No. 27 pick in 2005 NFL Draft (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann) Michael Jenkins Michael Jenkins: No. 29 in 2004 NFL Draft (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images) (J. Meric/Getty Images) DeAngelo Hall DeAngelo Hall: No. 8 pick in 2004 NFL Draft (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images) (Doug Benc/Getty Images) T. J. Duckett T. J. Duckett: No. 18 pick in 2002 NFL Draft (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) (Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Michael Vick Michael Vick: No. 1 pick in 2001 NFL Draft Patrick Kerney Patrick Kerney: No. 30 pick in 1999 NFL Draft (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) Keith Brooking Keith Brooking: No. 12 pick in 1998 NFL Draft (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) Michael Booker Michael Booker: No. 11 pick in 1997 NFL Draft Getty Images Mandatory Credit: Erik Perel /Allsport (Erik Perel/Getty Images) Devin Bush Sr. Devin Bush: No. 26 pick in 1995 NFL Draft Getty Images Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran/ALLSPORT (Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Lincoln Kennedy Lincoln Kennedy: No. 9 pick in 1993 NFL Draft (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose/Getty Images) Tony Smith Tony Smith: No. 19 pick in 1992 NFL Draft (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose/Getty Images) Bob Whitfield Falcons Bob Whitfield: No. 8 pick in 1992 NFL Draft Getty images Mandatory Credit: Allen Steele /Allsport (Al Bello/Getty Images) Mike Pritchard Mike Pritchard: No. 13 pick in 1991 NFL Draft (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose/Getty Images) Bruce Pickens Bruce Pickens: No. 3 pick in 1991 NFL Draft (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose/Getty Images) Steve Broussard Steve Broussard: No. 20 pick in 1990 NFL Draft Getty Images Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport (Rick Stewart/Getty Images) Shawn Collins Shawn Collins: No. 27 pick in 1989 NFL Draft Getty Images Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport (Rick Stewart/Getty Images) Deion Sanders Deion Sanders: No. 5 pick in 1989 NFL Draft Aundray Bruce Aundray Bruce: No. 1 pick in 1988 NFL Draft (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Chris Miller Chris Miller: No. 12 pick in 1987 Draft Getty Images Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport (Mike Powell/Getty Images) Tim Green Tim Green: No. 17 pick in 1986 NFL Draft Getty images Mandatory Credit: Allen Steele /Allsport Tony Casillas Tony Casillas: No. 2 pick in 1986 NFL Draft Getty images Mandatory Credit: Allen Steele /Allsport (Allen Steele/Getty Images) Bill Fralic Bill Fralic: No. 2 pick in 1985 NFL Draft (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers Rick Bryan: No. 9 pick in 1984 NFL Draft (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers Mike Pitts: No. 16 pick in 1983 NFL Draft (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) (George Rose/Getty Images) Gerald Riggs Gerald Riggs: No. 9 pick in 1982 NFL Draft (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Falcons V Bears Mike Kenn: No. 13 pick in 1978 NFL Draft (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Steve Bartkowski Steve Bartkowski: No. 1 pick in 1975 NFL Draft (Photo: Channel 2 archive) Photos: Claude Humphrey through the years Claude Humphrey: No. 3 pick in 1968 (Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Tommy Nobis Tommy Nobis, No. 1 pick in 1966 NFL Draft

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