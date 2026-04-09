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Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary retires at 31

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Kaleb McGary #76 of the Atlanta Falcons blocks againstthe Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

The Falcons drafted Kaleb McGary with the No. 31 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started in 92 of 93 games that he appeared in. — Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is retiring after seven seasons with the franchise.

McGary’s agent announced his retirement on Wednesday and the team later confirmed it in a social media post. The 31-year-old missed all of last season with a leg injury.

“Thank you for everything, Kaleb. Rooting for you in the next chapter!” the Falcons posted.

The Falcons drafted McGary with the No. 31 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started in 92 of 93 games that he appeared in.

Falcons legend Matt Ryan, who is now the president of football for the Falcons, said he enjoyed playing alongside McGary.

"He was an outstanding teammate and had a tremendous career as a Falcon. We are grateful for the impact he made on this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best in retirement," he said in a statement.

McGary last played in a game during the 2024 season. He was carted off the field during a practice last August and his lower leg injury kept him off the field for the 2025 season.

The good news for Falcons fans? The team have already signed a veteran right tackle. Former Kansas City Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor agreed to a 1-year deal with Atlanta, according to ESPN.

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